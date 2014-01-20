* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades at 8.56 percent, down 7 bps from the previous close after the RBI announced an OMO bond purchase for Wednesday. * However, dealers say a further fall in yields is unlikely as the market awaits details on the government's proposed debt switch amid speculation it could take place as early as this week. * Dealers expect the 10-year bond yield to remain around 8.55-8.60 percent level. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)