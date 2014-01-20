BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* Strong fund inflows continue into debt, with data showing six consecutive session of buying through Thursday, totalling over $2.5 billion, helping support INR. * Local stocks down 0.2 pct, in line with Asian peers. * The U.S. dollar started Monday near a two-month high, having enjoyed a solid comeback last week after a string of mostly upbeat data convinced markets the Federal Reserve will continue its gradual withdrawal of stimulus. U.S. markets are shut on Monday for a holiday.
