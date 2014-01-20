* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.14 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * India's Reliance Industries Ltd shares fall 1.1 percent after the company's October-December quarter profit, out on Friday, when adjusted for other income, was seen lagging expectations, dealers say. * UltraTech Cement Ltd falls 0.7 percent on caution ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. * UltraTech may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates show. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)