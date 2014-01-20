* Reliance MediaWorks shares rose as much as 19.9 percent after the company said late on Friday that its board will consider delisting of shares at a meeting later in the day. * Reliance MediaWorks said in an exchange filing that its board would meet on Monday to consider delisting of equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges.. * The promoters hold 73.30 percent stake in the company and market participants say the delisting would be at a "good" premium from the current market price. * At 0403 GMT, shares of Reliance MediaWorks were up 18.41 percent at 55 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)