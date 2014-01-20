* Cash-settled interest rate futures started trading in India's MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) on Monday. * The IRF contract for the 10-year benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond attracted the highest volume at 1.5 billion rupees ($24.4 million) with a last traded price of 101.65 rupees. <0#M108:> * The other IRF contract traded is the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds on Monday. <0#M107:> * The National Stock Exchange will start trading IRF contracts from Tuesday, while BSE Ltd will start trading them from Jan. 28. ($1 = 61.4750 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuter s.com)