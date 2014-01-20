* Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Indian power companies with a "buy" rating on Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, saying the sector could benefit from recent reforms, although the magnitude of power tariff hikes could be the biggest risk. * Power Grid is up 1 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent gain in the NSE index. * Goldman says recent reforms including higher coal availability and a debt restructuring of distribution companies could help support shares in the sector. * Goldman expects state-run companies to generate higher returns compared with independent power producers in the near term, but returns on equity could remain under pressure due to tighter regulation. * Goldman assigns "neutral" ratings on NTPC Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Tata Power Co Ltd. * The bank has started coverage on Reliance Power Ltd with a "sell" rating, saying the company's three ultra mega power projects could face delays and low returns. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)