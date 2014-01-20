* USD/INR trading in tight range as U.S. markets are shut for a holiday. The pair is at 61.63/64 versus its Friday's close of 61.54/55. * Strong fund inflows continue into debt, with data showing six consecutive sessions of buying through Thursday, totalling over $2.5 billion, helping support INR. * Local stocks turn positive after initial negative open, up 0.36 percent. * Near-end USD/INR forward premiums come off on RBI's move to inject cash via OMOs. * The U.S. dollar started Monday near a two-month high, having enjoyed a solid comeback last week after a string of mostly upbeat data convinced markets the Federal Reserve will continue its gradual withdrawal of stimulus. U.S. markets are shut on Monday for a holiday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)