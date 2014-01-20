Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Municipality Finance
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.978
Yield 1.254 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilt
Over 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1022203076
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)