Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

Issue Amount 1.25 billion renminbi

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 3.6 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.6 pct

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

