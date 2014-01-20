Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.436
Yield 1.242 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Natixis
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
