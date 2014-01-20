I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 47500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 37500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38200 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 135000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 24000 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16400 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8400 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 23000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 32700 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13600 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 550 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 230 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 108 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 34500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14600 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6300 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 795 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 835 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 812 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 840 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 910 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 890 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1430 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 79000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Sunflower Oil 63000 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 115000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 59500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 57000 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 62500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53000 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 62000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 91000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 62200 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 72800 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 65000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 715 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 765 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1120 5. CPK edible grade (1.75 FFA) US$MT C&F India 1180 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified