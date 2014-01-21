* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.17 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.48 percent * Asian markets crept higher on Tuesday as Japanese stocks rebounded and Chinese money rates eased, while the U.S. dollar got a fillip from a report the Federal Reserve would again trim its bond buying next week. * Overseas investor bought Indian shares worth 3.85 billion rupees on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Tuesday: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Ashok Leyland. * Bank shares remain on watch ahead of central bank rate meet on Jan. 28. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)