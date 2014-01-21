* USD/INR seen opening a bit stronger due to some appreciation in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) segment, traders said, but a narrow range likely to persist through the session. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 61.44/46 in the Singapore market. * Asian currencies trending slightly negative against the dollar, which may keep rupee gains in check. See for a snapshot. * The USD/INR pair is seen in the range of 61.50 to 61.60 during the session. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.47 percent. * Traders said an absence of market-moving data will probably extend the sluggish session through Asia, keeping the major currencies in tight but familiar ranges. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)