* Indian federal bonds may gain on a report that the government may further prune its fiscal borrowing programme. The 10-year bond yield closed at 8.52 percent on Monday. * The Economic Times reported on Tuesday that the government may cancel a big chunk of its remaining 400 billion rupees borrowing if fiscal deficit is reined in as promised. (here) * RBI's 300-billion-rupee liquidity injection via OMO and 28-day term repo also providing momentum to the market. * Dealers say the liquidity move may have been prompted to bring down overnight rate to call rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)