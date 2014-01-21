* USD/INR lower as foreign banks offer dollars on strong inflows. Pair at 61.50/51 versus Monday close of 61.62/63. * Large state-run bank seen on bid side. * Asian currencies trending slightly negative against the dollar, which may keep rupee gains in check. See for a snapshot. * Traders said an absence of market-moving data will probably extend the sluggish session through Asia, keeping the major currencies in tight but familiar ranges. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)