BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR lower as foreign banks offer dollars on strong inflows. Pair at 61.50/51 versus Monday close of 61.62/63. * Large state-run bank seen on bid side. * Asian currencies trending slightly negative against the dollar, which may keep rupee gains in check. See for a snapshot. * Traders said an absence of market-moving data will probably extend the sluggish session through Asia, keeping the major currencies in tight but familiar ranges. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M