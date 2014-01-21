* India's benchmark index gains 0.3 percent while the NSE index is up 0.34 percent. * Banks gain on optimism ahead of the RBI's policy review on Jan. 28 when the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged after inflation cooled last month. * ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.3 percent, while HDFC Bank gains 1 percent. * Indian banks are heading towards their second weekly gain of nearly 2 percent after rising 1 percent in the previous week. * Hindustan Zinc Ltd gains 3.4 percent after TV channels reported that the government had approved on Monday a stake-sale in the company, citing unnamed sources. * However, Asian Paints falls 3 percent after the company's net profit for the October-December quarter fell 1.75 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)