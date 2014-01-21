* Shares in India's Sasken Communication Technologies rose as much as 10.7 percent to hit their highest since October 2010 after the company announced a special dividend. * The Indian firm, which provides telecommunication software services, said on Tuesday its board declared a special dividend of 22.50 rupees per share. * This would be in addition to a special dividend of 2.50 rupees per share declared in October 2013, the company said. * At 0427 GMT, shares in Sasken were up 9.14 percent at 213.75 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)