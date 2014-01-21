* India's benchmark index gains 0.18 percent while the NSE index is up 0.14 percent. * Bank shares lead the gains on sector rotation from IT stocks ahead of a monetary policy review on Jan. 28 and rising bond prices, dealers say. * ICICI Bank gains 2.1 percent while HDFC Bank rises 0.7 percent. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 2 percent while Wipro Ltd is flat. * IT stocks have risen 68 percent since 2012 end while bank shares are down 11 percent in the same period. link.reuters.com/jet26v * Indian government bonds rose to three-month highs on Tuesday on a report quoting an unnamed finance ministry official as saying that the fiscal year borrowing may be less than earlier budgeted if fiscal deficit is kept in check. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)