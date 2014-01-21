* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at 8.52 percent after earlier hitting a low of 8.47 percent, its lowest since Oct 11. * Traders say profit-taking seen as expectations for continued open market operations grow but there is likely to be a rally if and when more OMOs are announced. * Earlier in the day, a report by the Economic Times quoting an unnamed finance ministry official as saying that the fiscal year borrowing may be less than earlier budgeted if fiscal deficit is kept in check helped bonds hit a three-month high. (link.reuters.com/wyr26v) * India's central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22, it said in a statement on Friday. * The central bank on Monday also announced it would conduct a term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)