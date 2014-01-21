* USD/INR still down with activity both on the bid and offer sides, with mainly foreign banks on the sell side and a large state-run bank being a buyer. * The pair has traded in a 61.45-61.54 range, last 61.51/52 versus Monday close of 61.62/63. * Foreign banks have been buyers of $2.8 billion of rupee debt in January. * The euro holding steady against USD, staying above a two-month low of $1.3508. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)