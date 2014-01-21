* India's Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects HDFC to report a profit of 12.63 billion rupees ($205.07 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 12.84 billion rupees. * HDFC shares up 0.4 percent at 0832 GMT. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)