* USD/INR moves higher on continued bids by large state-run bank, likely for government's defence-related purchases. * Pair at 61.71/72, versus Monday close of 61.62/63 after initially falling as low as 61.45. * Pair may trade in 61.50-61.80 band for rest of session. * Local stocks trading with modest gains, up 0.2 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)