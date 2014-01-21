* India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, its lowest since Jan. 6 and below its close of 8.55/8.65 percent on Monday as liquidity in the banking system is seen improving sharply after recent RBI actions. * The one-month overnight indexed swap rate also edges down 2 basis points to 8.03 percent, while the 1-year rate drops 3 bps to 8.16 percent. * Traders cite improved liquidity after the RBI conducted a term repo auction of 200 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) earlier in the day while it also plans to buy up to 100 billion rupees in an open market operation on Wednesday. * "The central bank is keen on keeping liquidity fairly easy and they should be successful in doing that. Hence, call rates will remain close to the repo rate more or less," the head of debt trading at a private bank said. ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)