* Cash deficit in the Indian banking system is likely to widen to 1.6 trillion rupees ($25.98 billion) by the end of March due to the government's fiscal restraint barring central bank action, Standard Chartered Bank analysts say. * They however do not expect much impact on the overnight cash rate if the central bank continues to provide liquidity support like in recent days. * Given recent stability in the forex market and still weak growth, Standard Chartered does not expect the RBI to be comfortable with elevated overnight rates. * "We therefore expect the RBI to further support liquidity to prevent the spillover effect of liquidity widening on money-market rates," the analysts say in a note. * If RBI support continues, the bank expects government bonds to remain well bid. ($1 = 61.5900 rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)