* Trading of cash-settled interest rate futures kick-started with solid volumes on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day after rival MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) launched trading. * The near-month January contract based on the benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bond was the most actively traded contract with volumes touching over 30 billion rupees ($487.09 million) compared with 8.74 billion rupees on the MCX-SX. * Volumes in the other contracts was miniscule compared with the January contract and the trend is likely to continue for the next few months with volumes concentrated at the near-end, dealers said. * Traders said a large number of banks have still not received internal clearances for trading interest rate futures and volumes should pick-up in the next couple of weeks once everyone comes on board. ($1 = 61.5900 rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)