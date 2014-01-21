* India's market regulator has allowed National Stock Exchange Ltd to launch trading of futures contracts on its VIX index , which measures the cost of protection via options and is widely considered by investors as a fear gauge. * "There was a request from NSE for launching futures on the volatility index... SEBI has given its go ahead to NSE to launch that," said U.K. Sinha, chairman India's market regulator, at an NSE event in Mumbai on Tuesday to launch trading of bond futures. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)