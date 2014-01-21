BANGALORE, Jan 20 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 31000 ICS-103(23mm) 34300 ICS-104(24mm) 38300 ICS-202(26mm) 41400 ICS-105(26mm) 39500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40100 ICS-105(27mm) 42300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40300 ICS-105MMA(27) 40700 ICS-105PHR(28) 42900 ICS-105(28mm) 41200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41800 ICS-105(29mm) 41600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42200 ICS-105(30mm) 42100 ICS-105(31mm) 42600 ICS-106(32mm) 43700 ICS-107(34mm) 64000