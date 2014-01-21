Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.01
Yield 2.237 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Over 49.5 basis points
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1023039545
