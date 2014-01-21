Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 28, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 1bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Nomura & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1023281329
