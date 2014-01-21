Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 28, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Nomura & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1023281329

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)