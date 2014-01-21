Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on tuesday.
Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.913
Reoffer yield 1.268 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.8bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CA-CIB, Commerzbank, Nordea Markets &
Belfius
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Belgium
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN BE0002459346
