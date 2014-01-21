Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayer AG

* * * *

Tranche1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Reoffer price Par

ISIN XS1023268060

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.674

Reoffer yield 1.209 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.6bp

Over the OBL 165

ISIN XS1023268490

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.914

Reoffer yield 2.043 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1023268573

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Commerzbank & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)