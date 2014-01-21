Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayer AG
* * * *
Tranche1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS1023268060
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.674
Reoffer yield 1.209 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.6bp
Over the OBL 165
ISIN XS1023268490
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.914
Reoffer yield 2.043 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1023268573
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, Commerzbank & Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
