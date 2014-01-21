Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date July 13, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.619

Reoffer price 99.619

Yield 4.225 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1023248203

