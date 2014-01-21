Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2016
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 37bp
Issue price 99.94
Reoffer price 99.94
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 40bp
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, IMI & BBVA.
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
