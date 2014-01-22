BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.17 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Indian federal bonds may post some losses on Wednesday after a central bank report released late on Tuesday recommended consumer price inflation as the main inflation gauge and suggested lowering it to 8 percent within 12 months with an eventual target of 4 percent. * The 10-year bond yield is seen rising to 8.58 percent, compared to its close of 8.55 percent on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation its main objective and suggested monetary policy be set through a committee, the report said. * Steep losses may be averted ahead of RBI's 300-billion-rupee liquidity injection via OMO, traders said, which may see strong bidding. * Later in the session, the central bank will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) of treasury bills. * The 10-year yield seen moving in 8.53-8.60 percent band through the session. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
