* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 0.23 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.04 percent. * Asian share markets struggled for inspiration on Wednesday, hampered by expectations of further reductions in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus and ahead of central bank meetings in Japan and Thailand. * Overseas investor sold Indian shares worth 437.4 million rupees ($7.07 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Wednesday: Larsen & Toubro and Housing Development and Finance Corp. * The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation its main objective and set monetary policy by committee, a central bank panel has recommended, a shift that would bring its practices in line with many other central banks. * The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecasts for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday amid rising demand and inventories in advanced economies, which picked up the mantle of growth from emerging markets. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees)