* USD/INR likely to open up around 61.95 on broad dollar strength versus Asian FX, previous close of 61.88/89. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.22 percent while broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index up 0.06. * Dealer tips 61.70-62.20 band for the session. * The yen was on the back foot early on Wednesday with investors unwilling to take aggressive bets ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)