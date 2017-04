* USD/INR higher tracking weakness in Asian FX; pair at 61.96/97 versus Tuesday's close of 61.88/89. * Dealer tips 61.70-62.20 band for the session. * The yen was on the back foot early on Wednesday with investors unwilling to take aggressive bets ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting. * India cbank panel suggests targeting consumer price inflation, which may mean higher interest rates may remain longer. * Tuesday saw bullish engulfing candle that gives bulls confidence. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)