* India's benchmark index is lower 0.04 percent while the NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Indian banks fall 0.2 percent after a central bank report released late on Tuesday recommended consumer price inflation as the main inflation gauge and suggested lowering it to 8 percent within 12 months with an eventual target of 4 percent. * State Bank of India is down 0.8 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.4 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation its main objective and set monetary policy by committee, a central bank panel has recommended, a shift that would bring its practices in line with many other central banks. * Biocon gains 1.8 percent, adding to Tuesday's 6.2 percent rise on optimism ahead of its December-quarter earnings later in the day.