* India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December period when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Zee to report a profit of 2.25 billion rupees ($36.4 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.18 billion rupees. * Zee Entertainment shares are up 0.7 percent at 0444 GMT. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees)