BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.17 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd may beat consensus profit forecast for the October-December period when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Zee to report a profit of 2.25 billion rupees ($36.4 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.18 billion rupees. * Zee Entertainment shares are up 0.7 percent at 0444 GMT. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India had not yet reached an agreement on a new plan to clean up the record troubled debt accumulated at the country's lenders, S.S. Mundra, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Thursday.