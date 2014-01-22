BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.17 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.17 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd surge 8.6 percent, heading towards its biggest single day gain since May 2013, after the company posted a 41 percent increase in its net profit for the October-December quarter. * Torrent's earnings breakdown shows profit margin expanded to 23.5 percent from 19.6 percent in the same quarter, while costs only marginally increased. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuter s.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 20 The Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India had not yet reached an agreement on a new plan to clean up the record troubled debt accumulated at the country's lenders, S.S. Mundra, a deputy governor at the central bank, said on Thursday.