* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.65 percent, lower than its cut-off of 8.7293 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.80 percent, while the lowest was 8.56 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.575 percent, much below the 8.7432 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 8.8 percent, while the lowest was 8.45 percent. * The RBI will auction 40 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 30 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)