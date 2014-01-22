* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 8.65 percent, lower than its cut-off of 8.7293 percent
at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a
Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.80 percent,
while the lowest was 8.56 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at
8.575 percent, much below the 8.7432 percent cut-off at the
auction two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 8.8 percent,
while the lowest was 8.45 percent.
* The RBI will auction 40 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 30
billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com
/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)