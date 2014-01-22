ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stays up 8 basis points on the day at 8.63 percent after a central bank panel suggests taming elevated retail prices a priority, raising prospects of a sustained period of high interest rates. * The report creates uncertainty about whether the RBI will opt for another rate hike as early as its next policy review on Jan. 28. * Bargain buying however seen at the day's high of 8.68 percent. The current rise in yields if sustained will be the biggest single-day rise since mid-November. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------