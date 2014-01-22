ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
* India's benchmark index is up 0.1 percent while the NSE index is up 0.13 percent. * A rally in pharmaceutical shares is being offset by a fall in some banking shares. * Drugmakers gain amid optimism about solid October-December earnings, with smaller player Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd surging 7.8 percent after posting a 41 percent increase in its net profit for the October-December quarter. * That is boosting bigger rivals ahead of their earnings results: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 2.4 percent, Lupin Ltd gains 1.8 percent while Cipla rises 1.3 percent. * However, lenders falter after a central bank panel recommended making taming high retail inflation a priority for monetary policy, raising the prospect of a sustained period of high interst rates. The report targeting CPI was seen hawkish by investors. * State Bank of India falls 0.7 percent after gaining 2.3 percent in the previous two sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------