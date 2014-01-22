* India's near-month January interest rate futures contracts traded on NSE fall sharply in its second day of trading, tracking the slump in the underlying benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bonds. * The near-month January contract is trading at 101.26 rupees, sharply below its previous close of 101.87 rupees on Tuesday, its first ever day of trade. * Volumes had touched 10.7 billion rupees ($172.97 million) on NSE for the near-month January contract, ahead of rival MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) which registered total trades worth 6.26 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)