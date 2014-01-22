ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
* India's near-month January interest rate futures contracts traded on NSE fall sharply in its second day of trading, tracking the slump in the underlying benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 bonds. * The near-month January contract is trading at 101.26 rupees, sharply below its previous close of 101.87 rupees on Tuesday, its first ever day of trade. * Volumes had touched 10.7 billion rupees ($172.97 million) on NSE for the near-month January contract, ahead of rival MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) which registered total trades worth 6.26 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------