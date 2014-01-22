* USD/INR lower as the pair runs into selling from foreign banks after state-run banks were earlier found offering around 62.02 levels. * The pair is at 61.78/79 versus Tuesday's close of 61.88/89, having traded in a 61.7650-62.02 band. * Gains in local stocks, which are up 0.6 percent, also helping. * A cbank panel suggests targeting consumer price inflation, which may mean higher interest rates may remain longer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)