ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
* USD/INR lower as the pair runs into selling from foreign banks after state-run banks were earlier found offering around 62.02 levels. * The pair is at 61.78/79 versus Tuesday's close of 61.88/89, having traded in a 61.7650-62.02 band. * Gains in local stocks, which are up 0.6 percent, also helping. * A cbank panel suggests targeting consumer price inflation, which may mean higher interest rates may remain longer.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------