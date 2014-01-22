ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
ABU DHABI, April 20 European fund manager Ardian will invest $2.5 billion in private equity funds run by Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, the companies said on Thursday, the first time Mubadala has accepted capital from a third-party investor.