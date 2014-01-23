* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.85 percent. * Asian markets fell on Thursday after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed surprisingly soft results, while the Australian dollar weakened due to its role as a whipping boy when activity in the Asian giant disappoints. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.79 billion rupees ($45.1 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Developing economies will feel some impact from the U.S. Federal Reserve's winding down of its stimulus but India is better prepared than last year, Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said on Wednesday. * The Reserve Bank of India will likely hold interest rates steady when it meets next week thanks to easing inflation and as it waits for more data, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who also predict better economic growth in the next fiscal year. * Earnings on Thursday: Cairn India, Bharti Infratel ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)