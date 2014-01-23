* USD/INR likely to open lower, tracking the rupee's gains in the NDF segment but broad Asian FX weakness against the dollar may limit losses. See for a snapshot. * The pair had closed at 61.8150/8250 on Wednesday. * Dealer tips 61.75-61.85 band for the session. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.24 percent while broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index also lower 0.82 percent. * The Canadian dollar wallowed at four-year lows early on Thursday after the Bank of Canada all but begged the market to sell the currency, while sterling took off as investors priced in an earlier start to rate hikes in the UK. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)