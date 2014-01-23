* Indian federal bonds are likely to remain in a narrow range ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, scheduled on Tuesday. * The 10-year bond yield ended at 8.61 percent on Wednesday. * Absence of weekly bond auction may continue to provide support. * Bonds recovered some losses on Wednesday after economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram told a news channel that it may be premature to target retail price inflation in India. * The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation its main objective and suggested monetary policy be set through a committee, a report said. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to speak in Delhi, will be watched for any possible comments on the central bank report. * RBI will likely hold rates on easing inflation, says Reuters poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)