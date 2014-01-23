* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.61 percent as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review on Tuesday. * Absence of a weekly bond auction, however, continuing to provide support to bond prices. * Bonds, which fell sharply after a central bank panel recommended shifting policy focus to retail prices from wholesale prices, recovered some losses on Wednesday after economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram told a news channel it may be premature to target retail price inflation in India. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to speak in Delhi, will be watched for any possible comments on the central bank report. * RBI will likely hold rates on easing inflation, says Reuters poll. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)